U.S. corn, wheat futures weak; soybeans firm

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) -
U.S. corn and wheat futures dipped on Friday, with concerns
about a weakening global economy deterring traders from
extending gains made earlier this week.
Sharp declines in equity markets and the dollar's
strength added to the risk-off mood, traders said.
"The market continues to lick its wounds following hawkish
central bank messages across the U.S., UK, and euro area," Saxo
Bank said in a note.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the
European Central Bank this week revived investors' recession
worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain
inflation.
But soybean futures edged higher, with strength in soymeal
and a recent spate of activity on the export market underpinning
prices.
The most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract
was on track to post a weekly gain of 2.7%, which would snap a
streak of five straight weeks of downturns. If realized, the
gain would be the biggest for wheat since the week ended Sept.
29.
Corn futures were on pace for a weekly gain of
1.3% and soybean futures for a weekly loss of 0.2%.
At 10:55 a.m. CST (1655 GMT), CBOT March soft red winter
wheat was down 3-3/4 cents at $7.53-1/2 a bushel while
CBOT March corn was 1-1/2 cents lower at $6.52 a bushel.
CBOT January soybeans were up 6-3/4 cents to
$14.80-1/4 a bushel.
Continuing flows of competitively priced Russian and
Ukrainian wheat were curbing wheat prices, although traders were
wary of potential disruption due to winter weather and the
ongoing war in Ukraine.
Russia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday's morning
rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the
start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide,
Ukrainian officials said.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)