Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. corn, wheat supplies up from 2021 - government

09/30/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. supplies of corn and wheat were higher than a year ago but stocks remained tight at a time when export disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have left buyers scrambling to find grain, the government said on Friday.

Domestic stocks of corn stood at 1.377 billion bushels and wheat stocks were 1.776 billion bushels as of Sept. 1, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department's Quarterly Stocks report. A year earlier, the domestic stockpile contained 1.235 billion bushels of corn and 1.774 billion bushels of wheat.

Analysts had been expecting the report to show wheat stocks of 1.776 billion and corn stocks of 1.512 billion. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.15% 669.5 End-of-day quote.12.85%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.83% 563.2611 Real-time Quote.12.85%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.89% 895.25 End-of-day quote.16.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29pWhite House: Biden, South Carolina governor speak on Ian response
RE
12:27pCentral bank action "not yet credible nor coordinated" -BofA
RE
12:25pCredit Suisse has strong capital base and liquidity -CEO memo
RE
12:25pU.S. extends debt relief to Pakistan after floods
RE
12:24pU.S. to act at U.N. on Friday on Russia's proclaimed annexations in Ukraine - Blinken
RE
12:20pUK 10-year bonds see record monthly fall after fiscal upset
RE
12:19pBrazil's Boa Vista waiting for lower prices to do more M&A deals, CEO says
RE
12:19pU.S. corn, wheat supplies up from 2021 - government
RE
12:12pIMF says Ukraine war prompts worst global food crisis since at least 2008
RE
12:12pPutin questions Ukrainian statehood in speech to Red Square concert
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer spending rebounds in August; inflation picks up
2Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
3India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi

HOT NEWS