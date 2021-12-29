Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. coronavirus cases hit new high, hospitalizations creep up

12/29/2021 | 01:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) -The average number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States hit a record high of 258,312 over the past seven days, a Reuters tally showed on Wednesday, as U.S. officials weigh the impact of the more transmissible Omicron variant.

The previous peak for the seven-day moving average was 250,141 confirmed cases recorded on Jan. 8 of this year. Daily records were broken this week in at least seven European nations.

The surge comes as Americans travel over the holidays. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled across the country each day since Christmas as airline staff test positive for the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was monitoring 86 cruise ships that have reported COVID-19 cases.

While some data from other countries showed less disease with Omicron, it was too early to gauge the impact across the United States, particularly given its uneven vaccination rates, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

Still, she noted in a call with reporters that while the seven-day daily average of positive cases is up 60% over the previous week, the hospitalization rate for the same period is up only 14%, to about 9,000 per day. Deaths were down about 7% to 1,100 per day, she said.

More than 76,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide, up 19% in the past 10 days, according to a Reuters tally.

The CDC released new guidance this week shortening the isolation period for people with a confirmed infection to five days from 10, so long as they are asymptomatic. The move was partly designed to ease staff shortages in hospitals, airlines and other vital services.

Some infectious disease experts, however, have faulted the policy for not distinguishing between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, who recover from the virus at different rates. The new policy also does not require testing to confirm that a person is no longer infectious before they go back to work or socialize.

States showing the highest daily infection numbers on Tuesday included New York, which reported 40,780 cases, and California, which reported over 30,000. Texas reported more than 17,000 cases and Ohio over 15,000.

The Omicron variant was estimated to account for 58.6% of U.S. infections as of Dec. 25, according to CDC data released on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Susan Heavey in Washington, Lisa Shumaker and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago, Aparupa Mazumder in Bengaluru; Writing by Keith Weir and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Gareth Jones, Chizu Nomiyama, Mark Porter and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pTears for Tutu, giant of struggle and neighbour who brought round groceries
RE
02:05pSV Diagnostic Labs Launching Test Sites in Ohio and Kentucky to Access Safer COVID-19 Testing, Quicker Results
SE
01:47pElon Musk's SpaceX raises over $337 million in fresh funding
RE
01:47pArnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced
RE
01:39pUK records new record number of COVID cases
RE
01:38pU.S. goods trade gap hits record; pending home sales slip
RE
01:28pUnions slam Quebec for allowing some COVID-positive healthcare staff to work
RE
01:28pBiden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions
RE
01:25pANALYSIS : No tests, no problem? Experts question new U.S. CDC policy on COVID isolation period
RE
01:22pRussia shuts Memorial Human Rights Centre in 'one-two punch'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2WRAPUP 6-Blistering stock rally pauses for breath
3Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year
4Tech, healthcare stocks lead European shares lower as Omicron cases swe..
5Russian gas continues to flow east via Yamal-Europe pipeline

HOT NEWS