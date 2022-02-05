U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 900,000

While the daily number of lives lost has begun to level off, the latest tally marks a staggering increase of more than 100,000 U.S. COVID-19 fatalities since Dec. 12, coinciding with a surge of infections and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Preliminary evidence has shown that Omicron generally causes less severe illness than previous strains. But the sheer volume of Omicron cases fueled a surge in hospitalizations that has strained many U.S. healthcare systems to their limits in recent weeks.

Experts have said the bulk of Omicron patients requiring hospitalization were unvaccinated individuals and people with other underlying chronic health conditions.

Data also suggests that Omicron may have hit the United States harder than other countries with younger overall populations, such as in Africa.

The latest tally stands as the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported by any nation, followed by Russia, Brazil and India.