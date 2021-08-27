U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations hit eight-month high over 100,000

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus patients in
U.S. hospitals has breached 100,000, the highest level in eight
months, according to the Department of Health and Human
Services, as a resurgence of COVID-19 spurred by the highly
contagious Delta variant strains the nation's health care
system.
A total of 101,433 COVID patients were hospitalized,
according to data published on Friday morning.
U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled in the
past month. Over the past week, more than 500 people with COVID
were admitted to hospitals each hour on average, according to
data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#new-hospital-admissions
The United States reached its all-time peak for
hospitalizations on Jan. 14 when there were over 142,000
coronavirus-infected patients in hospital beds, according to
HHS.
As the vaccination campaign https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta
rapidly expanded in early 2021, hospitalizations fell and hit a
2021 low of 16,000 on in late June.
However, COVID-19 admissions https://tmsnrt.rs/38neqUl rose
suddenly in July as the Delta variant became the dominant
strain. The U.S. South is the epicenter of the latest outbreak
but hospitalizations are rising nationwide.
Florida has the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalized
patients, followed by Texas and California, according to data
from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services https://healthdata.gov/dataset/COVID-19-Reported-Patient-Impact-and-Hospital-Capa/6xf2-c3ie.
More than 95% of intensive care beds are currently occupied in
Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among mostly
the unvaccinated U.S. population, has also sent a record number
of children to hospital. There are currently over 2,000
confirmed and suspected pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations,
according to HHS.
Three states - California, Florida and Texas - amount to
about 32% of the total confirmed and suspected pediatric
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States.
Children currently make up about 2.3% of the nation's
COVID-19 hospitalizations. Kids under 12 are not eligible to
receive the vaccine.
The country is hoping for vaccine authorization for younger
children by autumn with the Pfizer Inc vaccine.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease
expert, said this week that the nation could get COVID-19 under
control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up.
The United States has given at least one dose of vaccine to
about 61% of its population, according to the CDC.
The United States, which leads the world in the most deaths
and cases https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi, has reported 38.5 million
infections and over 634,000 deaths since the pandemic began last
year, according to a Reuters tally.
