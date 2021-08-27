Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations hit eight-month high over 100,000

08/27/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus patients in U.S. hospitals has breached 100,000, the highest level in eight months, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, as a resurgence of COVID-19 spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant strains the nation's health care system.

A total of 101,433 COVID patients were hospitalized, according to data published on Friday morning.

U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month. Over the past week, more than 500 people with COVID were admitted to hospitals each hour on average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#new-hospital-admissions

The United States reached its all-time peak for hospitalizations on Jan. 14 when there were over 142,000 coronavirus-infected patients in hospital beds, according to HHS.

As the vaccination campaign https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta rapidly expanded in early 2021, hospitalizations fell and hit a 2021 low of 16,000 on in late June.

However, COVID-19 admissions https://tmsnrt.rs/38neqUl rose suddenly in July as the Delta variant became the dominant strain. The U.S. South is the epicenter of the latest outbreak but hospitalizations are rising nationwide.

Florida has the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients, followed by Texas and California, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services https://healthdata.gov/dataset/COVID-19-Reported-Patient-Impact-and-Hospital-Capa/6xf2-c3ie. More than 95% of intensive care beds are currently occupied in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among mostly the unvaccinated U.S. population, has also sent a record number of children to hospital. There are currently over 2,000 confirmed and suspected pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to HHS.

Three states - California, Florida and Texas - amount to about 32% of the total confirmed and suspected pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States.

Children currently make up about 2.3% of the nation's COVID-19 hospitalizations. Kids under 12 are not eligible to receive the vaccine.

The country is hoping for vaccine authorization for younger children by autumn with the Pfizer Inc vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said this week that the nation could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up.

The United States has given at least one dose of vaccine to about 61% of its population, according to the CDC.

The United States, which leads the world in the most deaths and cases https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi, has reported 38.5 million infections and over 634,000 deaths since the pandemic began last year, according to a Reuters tally.

(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pMester says she thinks there will be more improvements in the labor market as more people get vaccinated and engage in economic activity
RE
01:13pU.S. coronavirus hospitalizations hit eight-month high over 100,000
RE
01:12pMester says fed needs to let the economy continue to move forward and then assess if rates need to be adjusted
RE
01:12pNvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 billion Arm deal -sources
RE
01:11pMester says us economy still hasn't reached maximum employment
RE
01:11pMester says even if there is some pullback she thinks the economy will remain strong
RE
01:11pMester says fed needs to keep watching for effects of the delta variant
RE
01:11pMester says businesses she talks to are concerned about the delta variant but it really hasn't tempered demand so far
RE
01:10pMester says changes to interest rates are longer down the road
RE
01:09pMester says economy has basically improved enough that fed doesn't need to have those asset purchases in place
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX-From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
3BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
4Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
5Fed's Powell holds fast to 'this year' timeline for bond-buying taper

HOT NEWS