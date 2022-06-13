Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. corporate debt hit hard as inflation shock intensifies economic fears

06/13/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gas prices over the $8.00 mark are advertised at a Chevron Station in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - U.S. corporate bonds were pummeled on Monday as expectations of an aggressive rate hiking cycle, following hotter-than-anticipated inflation data last week, intensified concerns over the economic outlook and companies' ability to repay their debt.

The prices of major exchange-traded funds tracking both the investment grade and the high-yield U.S. bond market dropped, while the cost of insuring against potential defaults rose sharply, in a sign of risk aversion.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet on Wednesday amid heavy selling of stocks and bonds following May data that showed U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1981, led by soaring gas and food prices.

Unrelenting inflation could push the Fed to hike rates by more than the market had previously anticipated, with some investment banks forecasting a 75 basis points hike this week or even contemplating a possible 100 basis points hike.

A selloff in short-dated Treasuries pushed yields on the two-year U.S. government bonds to their highest since late 2007, impacting credit markets.

"Yields are going up which will make it harder for smaller companies to refinance and thus, it will be harder for them to make debt payments", said Thomas Hayes, managing member of Great Hill Capital in New York.

BlackRock's iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF - an exchange-traded fund that tracks the U.S. junk-bond market - fell 2.1% to trade for $74 a share, its lowest since April 2020, when markets were roiled by the coronavirus crisis.

The spread on the Markit high yield credit default swap index - which tracks the cost to insure high-yield corporate debt and is a proxy for the junk market - went up to over 570 basis points on Monday from 532 on Friday, hitting its highest level since May 2020.

The spread on the equivalent investment grade index rose to 96.7 basis points on Monday from 91.1 on Friday. Spreads of both indices have widened since the start of the year.

Standard Chartered said in a note on Monday that while it expected a half-point rise this week, it did not preclude larger increases of 75 basis points or even a full percentage point.

Signs of an economic slowdown - including a survey last week showing U.S. consumer sentiment plunged to a record low in early June - were not enough to deter the central bank from its fight to tackle inflation, it said.

"Various parts of the credit markets are showing signs of stress ... suggesting the financial markets are quite concerned about the potential underpinnings of the economy here," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Mehnaz Yasmin and Davide Barbuscia


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.72% to Settle at $8.6090 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pPakistan budget needs additional measures to meet goals, IMF says
RE
02:52pCanadian stocks re-enter correction territory amid rate hike nerves
RE
02:51pU.S. adviser meets China's top diplomat, White House says
RE
02:44pRussia destroys last bridge to Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine says
RE
02:36pGM CEO : "clear priority" for cash "remains to accelerate our ev…
RE
02:35pZelenskiy tells Germany to give Ukraine support, worry less about Russia
RE
02:34pGM CEO : "we are expanding truck manufacturing capacity and sellin…
RE
02:32pGM CEO BARRA : Cadillac lyriq ev sold out for 2023 in four hours.…
RE
02:27pBlinken says U.S. will keep pressure on North Korea until it changes course
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Order Barring Sarrai From Running Mumias Extended to September 23
2Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threa..
3Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, Tesla..
4Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
5TESLA : Upgraded to Buy by RBC

HOT NEWS