Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. court backs FTC lawsuit to block Peabody, Arch Resources JV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:40pm EDT
The logo and trading symbol for U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Coal miner Peabody Energy said on Tuesday a district court has upheld the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit to block the company's joint venture with Arch Resources in Wyoming.

The FTC in February moved to block the venture, which combined the Powder River Basin and Colorado assets of the firms, claiming it would eliminate competition. Peabody and Arch had then said they intended to challenge FTC's decision and would continue to pursue the JV.

The court ruling signals more woes for coal miners, which have suffered due to increasing competition from cheap and abundant gas and subsidized renewable energy, along with rising public concern over climate change.

Peabody's shares fell more than 16% after the ruling, while Arch was down 8.2%.

The JV was formed in June 2019, combining two productive and adjacent U.S. coal mines - Arch's Black Thunder mine and Peabody's North Antelope Rochelle mine. It was owned 66.5% by Peabody and 33.5% by Arch.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Arch said it has terminated a thermal asset joint venture with Peabody and plans to pursue strategic alternatives.

The company added it would continue to streamline its corporate structure as part of its ongoing transition into a pure-play metallurgical coal producer.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCH RESOURCES, INC. -7.14% 43.28 Delayed Quote.-34.97%
GOLD 0.65% 1894.894 Delayed Quote.22.75%
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION -17.79% 2.53 Delayed Quote.-65.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pENERGIEWENDE : Shell will Geschäft in Deutschland umbauen
PU
12:59pU.S. CDC Reports Total Novel Coronavirus Cases Of 7,129,313 As Of Yesterday Versus 7,095,422 In Previous Report On Sept. 28
RE
12:59pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 7,129,313 as of yesterday vs 7,095,422 in previous report on sept. 28
RE
12:58pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 204,598 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 204,328 in previous report on sept. 28
RE
12:54pJPMorgan agrees to settle spoofing probe for $920 million
RE
12:45pJPMorgan agrees to settle spoofing probe for $920 million
RE
12:42pCanada signs deal with Abbott Rapid Diagnostics to buy up to 7.9 million rapid Point-Of-Care Tests, pending Health Canada authorization
RE
12:42pCanada signs deal with abbott rapid diagnostics to buy up to 7.9 million rapid poiint-of-care tests, pending health canada authorization - official statement
RE
12:42pOil falls over 4% as virus cases mount and U.S. debate looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group