U.S. court deals final blow to Trump EPA's clean power rule replacement

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A federal court on Tuesday
struck down the Trump administration's scaled-down replacement
of the Obama administration's signature climate change
regulation for power plants, a final blow to its environmental
deregulatory agenda on President Donald Trump's last day in
office.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit decided unanimously to toss the Environmental Protection
Agency's Affordable Clean Energy rule, which constrained how
carbon emissions from power plants are regulated, and remanded
it to the agency, which will prioritize climate change under the
incoming Biden administration.
The decision to strike down the rule was made by a
three-judge panel comprised of two Democratic appointees and one
Trump-appointed judge.
They considered whether the federal Clean Air Act requires
the EPA to limit new rules to reduce emissions to a particular
power plant, the way the Trump EPA interpreted it, or if the
agency can take a sector-wide approach to regulating emissions.
"Because promulgation of the ACE Rule and its embedded
repeal of the Clean Power Plan rested critically on a
mistaken reading of the Clean Air Act, we vacate the ACE Rule
and remand to the Agency," the judges wrote.
The decision comes after a full day of arguments in the D.C.
Circuit court in October in which environmental groups and
Democratic-led states maintained that the repeal of Obama's
Clean Power Plan, which never took effect under Trump, was
illegal and Republican-led states and industry groups supported
Trump's EPA.
The decision could empower incoming leaders of the EPA to
take an aggressive approach as it returns to the drawing board
to regulate carbon emissions from power plants.
"They will be unencumbered by some of the artificial
constraints [on regulating the sector] that the Trump EPA
invented," said Environmental Defense Fund senior attorney Ben
Levitan.
