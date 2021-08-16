Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. court revives nearly 6,000 lawsuits over 3M surgical warming device

08/16/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 16 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday revived nearly 6,000 lawsuits alleging that a widely used device produced by 3M Co to keep surgical patients warm caused them to develop infections.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Minnesota judge overseeing the litigation over 3M's Bair Hugger device had wrongly excluded testimony from medical experts supporting the plaintiffs' claims.

"Thousands of individuals who were injured by this defective and dangerous device will now have their day in court," said Michael Sacchet, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

"We are confident in our case and will continue to vigorously defend ourselves," 3M said in a statement. "We are exploring all next steps and options to challenge the opinion."

Bair Hugger consists of a central unit, hose and blanket, and is used to decrease bleeding, improve recovery times and decrease the risk of infections for patients during operations.

The plaintiffs claimed that the device was defective because it transferred antibiotic-resistant bacteria into open surgical wounds, either by disrupting airflow in the operating room or through contamination of the device itself.

U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen in Minneapolis had found in 2019 that the allegations lacked scientific support, leading her to toss all of the lawsuits.

But the 8th Circuit said that while there were "weaknesses" in the opinions of the plaintiffs' experts, they were not "so fundamentally unsupported that they had to be excluded."

A jury had in 2018 cleared 3M of liability in the first Bair Hugger trial, involving a South Carolina man who said the device caused an infection after his 2010 hip replacement surgery.

In its most recent quarterly report, 3M had not set aside money for Bair Hugger litigation, saying "any such liability is not probable and reasonably estimable at this time." (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY 0.98% 202.58 Delayed Quote.14.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03pU.S. court revives nearly 6,000 lawsuits over 3M surgical warming device
RE
12:54pSouth African rand weakens on risk-off mood; Naspers leads decline
RE
12:54pZambia markets surge as Hichilema win boosts debt-resolution hopes
RE
12:51pPearson to pay $1 million to settle charges it misled investors, U.S. SEC says
RE
12:50pGalway Holdings Announces Strategic Acquisition of MAI Capital Management
SE
12:49pBrazil's lower-carbon oil projects can lure majors, lift sales -official
RE
12:39pDetroit electric pledge belies gas truck future
RE
12:38pBank of England to wait until 2023 before raising rates
RE
12:30pTech, cyclical stocks pull Wall St lower as China data sours mood
RE
12:21pOPEC+ sees no need to meet U.S. call for more supply, sources say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : ANALYSIS-DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down
5Higher inflation target could trigger jobs boom, former Fed staffers say

HOT NEWS