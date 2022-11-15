Advanced search
U.S. court rules COVID-era Title 42 border expulsion policy unlawful

11/15/2022 | 04:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Migrants expelled from U.S. and sent back to Mexico walk across border bridge in Ciudad Juarez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that a COVID-19-era order used to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants to Mexico was unlawful, a ruling that could have major implications for U.S. border management.

In a 49-page opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Emmit Sullivan said the policy was "arbitrary and capricious" and violated federal regulatory law.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
