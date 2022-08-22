U.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 bln award for loss of Venezuela assets

HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. court upheld a tribunal's
$8.75 billion award to U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips
over the expropriation of its Venezuelan oil assets, granting a
default judgment in the case on Friday.
The decision gives the U.S. company new authority to collect
on a 2019 award by a World Bank tribunal. The award includes
interest that adds at least $1 billion to the amount owed to
Conoco.
The World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of
Investment Disputes awarded Conoco $8.75 billion over the 2007
expropriation of three of its oil projects in the country.
Conoco had sought up to $30 billion for the takeover.
Venezuela's Ministry of Mines, state-oil firm PDVSA and the
Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. The country seized Conoco assets during late
President Hugo Chavez's nationalizations of oil, electricity and
steel industries.
Venezuela was bound by the terms of the ICSID Convention and
Conoco had properly notified the country of its lawsuit through
the U.S. Department of State, U.S. District Court Judge Carl
Nichols said in his decision.
ConocoPhillips said it plans "to pursue all available legal
avenues to obtain a full and fair recovery," but did not comment
on planned actions.
Conoco previously has used legal seizures of Venezuelan oil
assets to enforce its claims. Its share price rose less than 1%
to $105.24 on a day in which the broader market fell sharply.
Venezuela's main foreign asset is U.S.-based Citgo
Petroleum, an oil refiner that split from its parent in 2019 and
has been operating under legal protections from creditors issued
by the U.S. Treasury Department.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston and Vivian Sequera in
Caracas; Editing by Mark Porter and Cynthia Osterman)