U.S. crosses 10 million COVID-19 cases as third wave of infections surges

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The United States became the first nation
worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million
coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday,
as the third wave of the COVID-19 virus surges across the
nation.
The grim milestone came on the same day as global
coronavirus cases exceeded 50 million.
The United states has reported about a million cases in the
past 10 days, the highest rate of infections since the nation
reported its first novel coronavirus case in Washington state
293 days ago.
The country reported a record 131,420 COVID-19 cases on
Saturday and has reported over 100,000 infections five times in
the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally.
The U.S. latest reported seven-day average of 105,600 daily
cases, ramped up by at least 29%, is more than the combined
average for India and France, two of the worst affected
countries in Asia and Europe.
More than 237,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 since the
illness caused by the coronavirus first emerged in China late
last year.
The daily average of reported new deaths in the United
States account for one in every 11 deaths reported worldwide
each day, according to a Reuters analysis.
The number of reported deaths nationwide climbed by more
than 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday, a trend last
seen in mid-August, according to a Reuters tally.
Health experts say deaths tend to increase four to six weeks
after a surge in infections.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who spent much of his
election campaign criticizing President Donald Trump’s handling
of the pandemic, pledged on Saturday to make tackling the
pandemic a top priority.
Biden will announce a 12-member task force on Monday to deal
with the pandemic that will be led by former surgeon general
Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration
commissioner David Kessler. The coronavirus task force will be
charged with developing a blueprint for containing the disease
once Biden takes office in January.
The Midwest remains the hardest-hit region based on the most
cases per capita with North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin,
Iowa and Nebraska the top five worst-affected U.S. states.
Illinois emerged as the new epicentre in the Midwest, with
the state reporting over 60,000 COVID-19 infections in the last
seven days, the highest in the country, according to Reuters
data. The state reported more than 12,454 new cases on Saturday,
the highest single-day number so far.
Texas, which accounts for 10% of total U.S. cases, is the
hardest-hit state and became the first to surpass a million
coronavirus cases in the United States on Saturday.
According to a Reuters analysis, the South region comprises
nearly 43% of all the cases in the United States since the
pandemic began, with nearly 4.3 million cases in the region
alone, followed by the Midwest, West and Northeast.
New York, with over 33,000 fatalities, remains the state
with highest number of deaths and accounts for about 14% of
total U.S. deaths.
The United States performed about 10.5 million coronavirus
tests in the first seven days of November, of which 6.22% came
back positive, compared with 6.17% the prior seven-days,
according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a
volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.
