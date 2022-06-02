U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles fall in tight market - EIA

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and fuel stockpiles fell
last week, as demand continued to outstrip supply, with
commercial crude inventories drawing down even as more strategic
reserves entered the market.
Crude inventories fell by 5.1 million barrels
in the week to May 27 to 414.7 million barrels, compared with
analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3
million-barrel drop.
The fall comes even though the U.S. government released more
than 5 million barrels of reserves in the most recent week and
as net crude imports rose by 83,000 barrels per
day, the EIA said.
Refining runs fell by 236,000 bpd last week,
the EIA said, dropping the overall utilization rate
0.6 percentage point to 92.6% nationwide, which is still
seasonally strong, as the United States moves into peak summer
driving season.
"Gasoline inventories showed a draw as implied demand kicked
higher, despite record prices at the pump, while distillate
inventories showed a minor draw too amid a tick higher in
implied demand," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst, Americas, at
Kpler.
U.S. gasoline stocks were only marginally
lower, declining by 711,000 barrels in the week, while
distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, dipped by 530,000 barrels.
Distillate stocks remain at all-time lows on the U.S. East
Coast, which has few refineries and depends on transit from
other parts of the United States and foreign imports. Refining
use on the East Coast is running at more than 98%, highest in
nearly four years.
Oil prices moved up after the data, with U.S. crude
gaining $1.13, or 1%, to $116.38 a barrel, and Brent up
96 cents to $117.27 a barrel as of 11:32 a.m. EDT (1532 GMT).
(Reporting By David Gaffen
Editing by Marguerita Choy)