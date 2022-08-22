U.S. crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985

HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventory in the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell by 8.1 million barrels in
the latest week to the lowest level in more than 35 years,
according to data from the Department of Energy.
Stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to
453.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19, according to the
data. The 8.1 million-barrel draw was the largest since the end
of April and brought inventory to the lowest level since January
1985.
The large draw comes after a few weeks of smaller releases.
An Energy Department spokesperson said the use of an additive to
cool crude for transportation had slowed deliveries in recent
weeks, adding that deliveries for August are being released
according to schedule.
President Joe Biden in March set a plan to release 1 million
barrels per day over six months from the SPR to tackle high fuel
prices, which have been contributing to soaring inflation.
The SPR stocks have also declined due to sales from
congressional mandates and Biden's price initiative. The oil is
sold to accredited oil companies via online auctions, and prices
are set using a five-day average bracketing the date of
delivery.
The Energy Department has proposed to replenish the SPR by
allowing it to enter contracts to purchase oil in future years
at fixed, preset prices. The administration said it believes the
plan would help boost domestic oil production.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Leslie
Adler)