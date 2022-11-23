U.S. crude oil stocks in SPR fall to lowest level since March 1984 - EIA
11/23/2022 | 11:26am EST
(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 1.6 million barrels in the latest week to 390.5 million barrels, the lowest level since March 1984, the Energy Information Administration said Wednesday.
U.S. East Coast gasoline stocks fell in the period to 47.1 million barrels, the lowest level since November 2012, while refinery utilization in the region rose to 102.9%, the highest on record.