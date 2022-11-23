Advanced search
U.S. crude oil stocks in SPR fall to lowest level since March 1984 - EIA

11/23/2022 | 11:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 1.6 million barrels in the latest week to 390.5 million barrels, the lowest level since March 1984, the Energy Information Administration said Wednesday.

U.S. East Coast gasoline stocks fell in the period to 47.1 million barrels, the lowest level since November 2012, while refinery utilization in the region rose to 102.9%, the highest on record.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.53% 84.35 Delayed Quote.12.66%
GOLD 0.09% 1743.08 Delayed Quote.-4.96%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -4.33% 426.011 Real-time Quote.7.63%
WTI -4.93% 77.307 Delayed Quote.6.62%
