Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. crude output to fall less in 2020 than previously forecast -EIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production is expected to fall by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year to 11.45 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, a smaller decline than its previous monthly forecast for a drop of 870,000 bpd.

The agency estimated that production rose to 11.2 million bpd in September and said it expects output to generally decline to an average of 11 million bpd in the second quarter of 2021 because new drilling activity will not generate enough production to offset declines from existing wells.

U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row for the first time since October 2018 after price increases in recent months prompted some producers to start drilling again.

However, signs of a renewed wave of COVID-19 infections around the world have dented the outlook for demand.

The EIA forecasts that global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels will average 92.8 million bpd for all of 2020, down by 8.6 million bpd from 2019, before increasing by 6.3 million bpd in 2021.

The agency now expects U.S. petroleum and other liquid fuel consumption to decline 2.31 million bpd to 18.23 million bpd in 2020, a slightly bigger decline than its previous forecast for a drop of 2.12 million bpd.

For 2021, U.S. demand is expected to rise 1.74 million bpd to 19.97 million bpd compared with a previous forecast for a rise of 1.64 million bpd.

U.S. crude output is expected to fall 360,000 bpd to 11.09 million bpd in 2021, compared with a previous estimate of a decline of 300,000 bpd. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.18% 42.32 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
WTI 2.81% 40.371 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01pTech sell-off weighs on Wall St as Powell warns on recovery
RE
12:58pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 209,560 Due To Coronavirus As Of Oct. 5
RE
12:58pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 7,436,278 as of yesterday vs 7,396,730 in previous report on oct. 5
RE
12:58pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 209,560 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 209,199 in previous report on oct. 5
RE
12:54pVenezuela sends two more of its own oil tankers to deliver exports - data
RE
12:49pECB must keep policy easy even after pandemic, Lane says
RE
12:45pSTATEMENT OF COMMISSIONER DAWN D. STUMP REGARDING FINAL RULE : Amendments to Compliance Requirements for Commodity Pool Operators on Form CPO-PQR
PU
12:45pSTATEMENT OF COMMISSIONER DAN M. BERKOVITZ REGARDING FORM CPO-PQR REPORTING REQUIREMENTS FOR COMMODITY POOL OPERATORS : Final Rule
PU
12:38pPfizer CEO says won't discuss FDA's coronavirus vaccine guidance with White House
RE
12:35pU.S. crude output to fall less in 2020 than previously forecast -EIA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
5K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group