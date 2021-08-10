U.S. crude output to fall less in 2021 than previously forecast -EIA

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production is expected to fall by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.12 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, a smaller decline than its previous forecast for a drop of 210,000 bpd.

The agency said it expects U.S. petroleum and other liquid fuel consumption to rise 1.58 million bpd to 19.70 million bpd in 2021, compared with a previous forecast for a rise of 1.52 million bpd. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)