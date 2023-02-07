U.S. crude output to rise in 2023, while demand to stay flat - EIA

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude production will
rise in 2023, while demand will stay flat, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy
Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.
The EIA projected that crude production will rise to 12.49
million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023 and 12.65 million bpd in
2024.
The agency also projected petroleum and other liquid fuels
consumption would stay flat at 20.3 million bpd in 2023 and rise
to 20.6 million bpd in 2024.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar and Laila Kearney; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)