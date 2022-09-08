U.S. crude stocks jump by nearly 9 million barrels- EIA

Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpiles surged by nearly 9
million barrels last week due to a combination of increased
imports and ongoing releases from government emergency reserves,
the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.
Crude inventories rose by 8.8 million barrels
in the week to Sept. 2 to 427.2 million barrels, compared with
analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 250,000-barrel
drop.
The United States imported roughly 6.8 million barrels of
crude per day (bpd) in the most recent week while exports
dropped, and a release of another 7.5 million barrels from the
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve also boosted commercial stocks.
The releases, which have shrunk the SPR to its lowest in
nearly four decades, are set to end in October and production
growth may not be enough to prevent balances from shrinking.
U.S. crude output has steadied at 12.1 million bpd.
Refinery crude runs fell by 309,000 bpd in the
last week, and utilization rates fell by 1.8
percentage points to 90.9% of overall capacity, largely due to a
sharp drop in Midwest refining.
Gasoline stocks rose by 333,000 barrels in the
week to 214.8 million barrels. Overall gasoline product
supplied, a proxy for demand, was 8.8 million bpd over the last
four weeks, down 8% from the year-ago period.
"This crude build is showing how the market is softening.
The refinery utilization has been cut materially over the past
few weeks as were down 900,000 bpd year on year for gasoline
demand," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New
York.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 95,000 barrels. Refiners have been trying
to rebuild distillate inventories in anticipation of winter
demand, while also satisfying purchases from overseas buyers,
particularly in Europe.
Net U.S. crude imports rose by 1.36 million
barrels per day, EIA said.
Oil prices rose modestly on the data. U.S. crude was
up 1.7% to $83.33 a barrel while Brent gained 0.9% to
$88.83 a barrel.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; additional reporting by Laura
Sanicola
Editing by Marguerita Choy)