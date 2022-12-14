U.S. crude stocks rise by more than 10 million barrels - EIA

Crude inventories rose by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 426,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 459,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 3.3 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to 223.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.7 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 120.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.5 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 31,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

