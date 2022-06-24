U.S. crypto firm Harmony hit by $100 million heist

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crypto firm Harmony said on
Friday that thieves stole around $100 million worth of digital
coins from one of its key products, the latest in a string of
cyber heists on a sector long targeted by hackers.
Harmony develops blockchains for so-called decentralised
finance - peer-to-peer sites that offer loans and other services
without the traditional gatekeepers such as banks - and
non-fungible tokens.
The California-based company said the heist hit its Horizon
"bridge", a tool for transferring crypto between different
blockchains - the underlying software used by digital tokens
such as bitcoin and ether.
Thefts have long plagued companies in the crypto sector,
with blockchain bridges increasingly targeted. Over $1 billion
has been stolen from bridges so far in 2022, according to
London-based blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.
Harmony tweeted that it was "working with national
authorities and forensic specialists to identify the culprit and
retrieve the stolen funds", without giving further details.
It did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent
via email and social media.
Elliptic, which tracks publicly visible blockchain data,
said the hackers stole a number of different cryptocurrencies
from Harmony, including ether, Tether, and USD Coin, which they
later swapped for ether using so-called decentralised exchanges.
In March, hackers stole around $615 million worth of
cryptocurrency from Ronin Bridge, used to transfer crypto in and
out of the game Axie Infinity. The United States linked North
Korean hackers to the theft, one of the ever.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Tom Wilson; Editing by
Alison Williams)