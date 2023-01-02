Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. cuts off Burkina Faso from Africa duty-free trade program

01/02/2023 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
18th African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum in Abidjan

(Reuters) -The United States has dropped Burkina Faso from its AGOA trade preference program citing deep concerns over "unconstitutional change" in government in the West African country, the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office said on Sunday.

Frustrations over the government's inability to curb an Islamist insurgency spurred two military coups in Burkina Faso in 2022. Both the previous and current juntas have made efforts to beef up security, but Islamist attacks have continued.

The junta's foreign affairs ministry reacted to the U.S. decision on Monday by repeating a November statement saying that the timetable for a return to democracy had not changed.

Burkina Faso had committed to return to constitutional rule in 24 months in a July agreement with West African regional bloc ECOWAS.

The U.S. African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) provides sub-Saharan African nations with duty-free access to the United States if they meet certain eligibility requirements, such as eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment and making progress toward political pluralism.

The USTR's office said Burkina Faso had failed to meet the requirements of the AGOA statute and would be given "clear benchmarks" for a pathway toward reinstatement to the trade program, adding that Washington would work with the Burkinabe government.

Burkina Faso is one of the world's poorest countries. Militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have killed thousands of civilians there, creating one of Africa's fastest-growing humanitarian crises.

Nearly 2 million people have been displaced and reside in makeshift camps, many run by the United Nations, that dot the arid countryside.

Just before Christmas, Burkina Faso's military government ordered a senior United Nations official to leave the country, a decision that was contested by the U.N..

Although the government did not give a reason at the time, its foreign minister later accused the official, Barbara Manzi, of painting a negative picture of the security situation in the country.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Thiam Ndiaga in Ouagadougou; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.54% 459.7 Real-time Quote.-14.44%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.43% 153.03 Real-time Quote.-12.97%
Latest news "Economy"
05:29aMarvel actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical condition' after snow plow accident
RE
05:26aUnions call for "sensible" proposals to help end UK rail strikes
AN
05:15aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends flat in first trading day of year, premiums fall
RE
05:10aIsraeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash
RE
05:10aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares close first 2023 session on a positive note on metals boost
RE
05:07aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise on elevated Jan-March state debt sale plan
RE
04:57aIndia's utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted
RE
04:50aGerman yields drop from highest in over decade before inflation data
RE
04:45aEuropean shares start 2023 on upbeat note on encouraging factory data
RE
04:45aAirbus in Talks to Take Stake in Atos's Cybersecurity Business, Les Echos Reports
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares rise in first trading session of 2023
2Airbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
5Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound

HOT NEWS