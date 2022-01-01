U.S. cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program

WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday
cut Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from access to a duty-free trade
program, following through on President Joe Biden's threat to do
so over alleged human rights violations and recent coups.
"The United States today terminated Ethiopia, Mali and
Guinea from the AGOA trade preference program due to actions
taken by each of their governments in violation of the AGOA
Statute," the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a
statement.
Biden said in November that Ethiopia https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ethiopia-conflict-trade-idCAKBN2HN1QQ
would be cut off from the duty-free trading regime provided
under the U.S. African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) due to
alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region, while Mali
and Guinea were targeted due to recent coups.
The suspension of benefits threatens Ethiopia's textile
industry, which supplies global fashion brands, and the
country's nascent hopes of becoming a light manufacturing hub.
It also piles more pressure on an economy reeling from the
conflict, the coronavirus pandemic, and high inflation.
"The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply concerned by the
unconstitutional change in governments in both Guinea and Mali,
and by the gross violations of internationally recognized human
rights being perpetrated by the Government of Ethiopia and other
parties amid the widening conflict in northern Ethiopia," the
USTR statement said.
The AGOA trade legislation provides sub-Saharan African
nations with duty-free access to the United States if they meet
certain eligibility requirements, such as eliminating barriers
to U.S. trade and investment and making progress toward
political pluralism.
"Each country has clear benchmarks for a pathway toward
reinstatement and the Administration will work with their
governments to achieve that objective," it added.
The Washington embassies of the three African countries did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ethiopia's Trade Ministry said it November it was "extremely
disappointed" by Washington's announcement, saying the move
would reverse economic gains and unfairly impact and harm women
and children.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Scott Malone; Editing by
Scott Malone and Sandra Maler)