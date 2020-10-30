U.S. death toll from Hurricane Zeta rises to six, millions without power

Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least six people were killed in the
southeast of the United States and more than two million people
were without power on Thursday after Hurricane Zeta slammed into
the Gulf Coast and moved northeast.
The first confirmed death from Zeta was a 55-year-old man in
New Orleans, who was electrocuted by a downed power line, the
Louisiana Department of Health told Reuters.
This was followed by four deaths in Alabama and Georgia from
trees crashing down on homes, according to Gwinnett County fire
officials. A 58-year-old man in Mississippi drowned when he was
trapped in rising seawater after taking video of the storm.
Zeta spun up in the Caribbean Sea and went from a tropical
storm to a damaging, Category 2 hurricane in less than four
days. It struck Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and raced across the
Gulf of Mexico to hit the U.S. coast late on Wednesday.
It is the fifth named storm to strike Louisiana this year
and the 27th named storm this season, one less than the record
set in 2005.
Hurricanes are getting stronger and spinning slower, as they
pick up energy from heat in the oceans due to climate change.
The eight named storms that have entered the Gulf of Mexico
since June have caused repeated offshore evacuations and cut
millions of barrels of U.S. oil and gas output.
Crews began returning to Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities
on Thursday. Chevron Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc
said they were redeploying personnel and ramping up and
restoring production at their platforms.
The hurricane Zeta cut 4 million barrels over four days this
week, halting up to 85% of daily offshore Gulf of Mexico oil
production and nearly 58% of its natural gas output.
