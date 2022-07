The CBO in 2021 had projected federal debt in 2051 at 202% of U.S. GDP output, with this year's improvement due to a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimates assume current tax and spending laws remain in place over the next 30 years.

The CBO estimated U.S. net interest outlays as a percentage of GDP to rise to 7.2% in 2052 versus 1.6% this year.

