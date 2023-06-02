Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday the signing would take place after Congress finishes its work to finalize the bill.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden may sign the bill lifting the U.S. debt ceiling as soon as Saturday, according to the White House.
Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday the signing would take place after Congress finishes its work to finalize the bill.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)