U.S. debt limit negotiations to take time, but agreement expected - Moody's

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress will
likely reach an agreement on a new debt limit before the
Treasury exhausts extraordinary cash management measures to
stave off a debt default, Moody's Investors Service said in a
note on Thursday.
The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit
on Thursday, amid a standoff between the Republican-controlled
House of Representatives and President Joe Biden's Democrats
that could lead to a fiscal crisis in a few months.
Moody's said it expects an agreement will be reached "very
late or in an incremental fashion", potentially contributing to
more volatility in financial markets.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)