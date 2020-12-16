Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. decries 'disinformation' amid Taiwan pork import dispute

12/16/2020 | 10:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pigs are seen on a pig farm in Pingtung

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan on Thursday decried "disinformation" from politicians about food safety, amid a contentious decision by the island's government to allow imports of U.S. pork treated with a leanness-enhancing additive.

President Tsai Ing-wen's decision in August to allow imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, which is banned in the European Union and China, has roiled Taiwan politics.

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party opposes the move on safety grounds, holding noisy protests and flinging pig entrails in parliament on one occasion.

The government says nobody will be forced to eat the pork and that the move brings Taiwan into line with international norms.

In a statement, the American Institute in Taiwan said that all U.S. exports to the island and its other trade partners were safe and meet the same high, evidence-based standards that are also used in the United States.

"Safe here. Safe there. Safe everywhere. That's one of the reasons American food is so popular in Taiwan," it said.

"When political figures propagate disinformation and raise unfounded anxiety among Taiwan consumers, it is a disservice to everyone," the institute added, without naming any names.

"We call on all parties to approach this issue responsibly and on the basis of science."

On Wednesday, the mayor of the central Taiwanese city of Taichung, the KMT's Lu Shiow-yen, expressed her concerns about the pork issue to the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Brent Christensen.

Most pork consumed in Taiwan is domestically-reared, with only around 1% currently coming from the United States.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.74% 51.5 Delayed Quote.-23.76%
WTI 0.97% 48.275 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aFSC FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION OF KOREA : KoFIU Begins Operating Upgraded AML System
PU
12/16BANK OF LAO PEOPLE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC : 3 ກົມ ຂອງ ທຫລ ຈັດຕັ້ງການເຊື່ອມຊຶມມະຕິ ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຜູ້ແທນອົງຄະນະພັກ ທຫລ ຄັ້&
PU
12/16Oil prices hit nine-month high after U.S. crude stock draw
RE
12/16Thai c.bank sees no 'material impact' from inclusion on US watch list
RE
12/16FACEBOOK : Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, U.S. states allege
RE
12/16Texas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law
RE
12/16U.S. calls Switzerland, Vietnam currency manipulators in Trump trade shot
RE
12/16U.S. decries 'disinformation' amid Taiwan pork import dispute
RE
12/16Thai November domestic car sales rise for first time in 18 months
RE
12/16Australian Government Raises Economic, Fiscal Outlook
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
3Wall Street remains mixed after Fed announcement
4COVID-19 surge, depleted fiscal stimulus thump U.S. retail sales
5Oil prices edge higher after U.S. crude stockpile draw
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ