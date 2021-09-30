U.S. default would cause 'irreparable' harm, Yellen warns again

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on
Thursday agreed that any default on U.S. debt would cause
irreparable harm as well as an ensuing financial crisis and
recession.
Yellen, asked by a member of the House Financial Services
Committee if the damage done by failure to meet the federal
government's debt obligations would be "irreparable," answered:
"Yes."
Her remarks were the latest in a series of dire warnings
Yellen has issued as Congress remains deadlocked over the matter
of lifting or suspending the debt limit amid wrangling over the
legislative agenda of the Democratic majority and Biden
administration.
Yellen has said the government will run out of cash around
Oct. 18 unless Congress raises the limit on the federal debt,
currently capped at $28.4 trillion. After that date, the
Treasury would be "simply in an impossible situation," Yellen
said during an appearance before the committee on Thursday. "We
won't be able to pay all of the government's bills."
The debt ceiling came back into effect in August after a
two-year suspension, and the Treasury Department has been
employing "extraordinary measures" to fund the government since.
Yellen earlier this week told lawmakers those measures will be
exhausted around the middle of October, earlier than most
analysts had expected, after which the government will have
insufficient funds to meet all of its obligations, ranging from
Social Security payments to the principal and interest due on
Treasury bills, notes and bonds.
Failure to meet those obligations would mark a first-ever
U.S. default, which Yellen has repeatedly said would be "a
catastrophe."
"We're likely to end up with a financial crisis, certainly a
recession," Yellen told the House committee on Thursday. It
would also have "longer-lasting consequences of higher interest
rates for everyone who borrows."
That's because the U.S. credit rating would certainly be
slashed, and international creditors who have long owned
Treasury debt on the basis of it being backed by "the full faith
and credit" of the U.S. government would no longer view those
securities as "risk free." That would make it more expensive for
the federal government - and everyone else - to borrow.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central
bank's ability to contain the fallout of such an event is
limited.
"No one assume that we can really do much," Powell told
lawmakers on Thursday. "No one should assume the Federal Reserve
or anyone else can shield the American people from the
consequences of that."
(Reporting By Dan Burns;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)