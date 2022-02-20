Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. defends decision to wait on Russia sanctions despite Zelenskiy plea

02/20/2022 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Munich Security Conference, in Munich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Sunday refused to unleash sanctions on Russia ahead of a widely anticipated Russian invasion of Ukraine despite mounting criticism from Kyiv and domestic rivals.

The United States and Britain have repeatedly cautioned in recent days that Russia is about to launch a military invasion of Ukraine, a plan Russia denies. Sanctioning Vladimir Putin's government before he invades would just guarantee such a crisis happens immediately, U.S. officials argue.

"The purpose of the sanctions in the first instance is to try to deter Russia from going to war. As soon as you trigger them that deterrence is gone," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's "State of the Union" show.

The West has threatened Moscow with severe economic sanctions should it press ahead with an invasion that they say would punish state banks and Russian oligarchs, limit exports and cripple the economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a growing chorus of critics argue that if the United States and its allies are so certain Putin plans to invade, they should apply sanctions now.

"You tell me 100% that there will be war in a few days' time. What are you waiting for?" a frustrated Zelenskiy asked the audience at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, repeating an earlier call on the West to impose sanctions on Russia now instead of later.

"We will not need your sanctions after there is a bombardment, or after our state is shot at, or if we have no more borders, we do not have an economy, or parts of our state is occupied," Zelenskiy said.

Speaking to reporters in Munich, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said the sanctions that would be imposed would be some of the "greatest if not the strongest" in history, but echoed Blinken's view that there was still some way to stop Putin from invading.

"We have agreed that the deterrence effect of these sanctions is still a meaningful one, especially because -- remember, also -- we still sincerely hope that there is a diplomatic path out of this moment. 

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, speaking on Fox News Sunday, questioned if the United States has done everything it can to stop Putin. "Not remotely, and tragically, Europe is on the verge of war because of the weakness, the fecklessness of Joe Biden," he said.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby argued that sanctioning Russia now would trigger an invasion.

"If you punish someone for something they haven't done yet then they might as well just go ahead and do it," John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said on Fox News Sunday.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United States and Britain would cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders the invasion. He said the Western sanctions would go much further than he has previously suggested in public.

(This story refiles to make clear in paragraphs 10 and 12 that Kirby and Cruz spoke on Fox News Sunday)

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kyiv; Editing by Heather Timmons and Mark Porter)

By Humeyra Pamuk


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION -1.24% 42.38 Delayed Quote.14.85%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 77.164 Delayed Quote.1.50%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23pCanada's foreign minister delays trip to France over rising Ukraine tensions
RE
02:11p'GOD SAVE THE QUEEN' : messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID
RE
02:10pA Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use
RE
02:10pAn earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Mindanao, Philippines - GFZ
RE
02:08pA Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use
RE
01:11pU.S. begins counter-terrorism training in Africa amid upheaval
RE
01:10pU.S. defends decision to wait on Russia sanctions despite Zelenskiy plea
RE
01:07pU.S. defends decision to wait on Russia sanctions despite Zelenskiy plea
RE
01:03pSaudi energy minister says focusing only on renewables a mistake
RE
12:39pCanada's capital starts cleanup after weeks-long protest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Greece reports first fatality after blaze on ferry, 10 still missing
2Kremlin says "daily" Western predictions of Ukraine invasion are provoc..
3Surging oil prices add another worry for frazzled investors
4Ethiopia turns on the turbines at giant Nile hydropower plant
5Ukraine president calls for immediate ceasefire

HOT NEWS