U.S. defense policy bill could make it harder to ship fuel in crises -experts

Dec 16 (Reuters) - An obscure measure in the defense
policy bill passed by the Senate could make it harder for
transporters of oil and liquefied natural gas to get waivers to
a more-than-century-old shipping law during fuel emergencies,
lobbyists and analysts said on Friday.
The changes in the $858 billion annual defense spending bill
passed in the Senate late on Thursday came after lawmakers
criticized Biden administration officials for waivers issued in
September allowing deliveries of diesel to Puerto Rico, a U.S.
territory, after Hurricane Fiona cut power for 3.3 million
people.
The Jones Act, implemented in 1920, requires goods moved
between U.S. ports to be carried by a limited fleet of ships
built domestically and staffed by U.S. crew. Waivers have
historically been requested to allow for movement of vessels
during domestic crises such as extreme weather events.
The annual must-pass National Defense Authorization Act, or
NDAA, amends the Jones Act waiver process to require the request
be published and made publicly available, establishes a holding
period of 48 hours after a waiver request is published,
prohibits any ship with goods on waterways from obtaining the
waiver, and requires a presidential determination that the
waiver is needed for national defense.
ClearView Energy Partners, a nonpartisan research group,
said in a note that the changes could add "well more than a
week" to shipments of goods to places like Puerto Rico.
A bipartisan majority of senators voted on Thursday to pass
the NDAA, which now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed.
Kevin Book, an analyst at ClearView, said the changes could
delay responses to any emergency fuel supply situation in the
U.S. Northeast.
"Unless there is a national security reason that affects the
military's ability to supply itself, virtually nothing else will
qualify, said Sean Cota, board director for the New England Fuel
Institute, which represents heating fuel distributors.
The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Leslie Adler)