U.S. demands accountability in death of Iranian woman after hijab arrest

09/19/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States wants accountability for the death of an Iranian woman after she was arrested in Tehran last week for wearing an 'improper' hijab, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Monday.

"Mahsa Amini's death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an 'improper' hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights," the official said. "Our thoughts are with Mahsa's family and loved ones."

"Women in Iran should have the right to wear what they want, free from violence or harassment. Iran must end its use of violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms," the official said. "There must be accountability for Mahsa's death."

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
