Seoul and Washington have been holding "Vigilant Storm" air drills since Monday (October 31), which were extended by a day to Saturday in response to what the allies call continued provocations by North Korea.

Between 11:31 and 11:59 a.m. (0231-0259 GMT) on Saturday (November 5), North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea, South Korea's military said, as Seoul and Washington ended a high-profile six-day military exercise.