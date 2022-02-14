Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu at Kentucky chicken farm

02/14/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A commercial chicken flock in Kentucky with 240,000 birds tested positive for a highly lethal form of avian flu, officials said on Monday, widening an outbreak that threatens the U.S. poultry industry.

Infections in the chickens being raised for meat will likely trigger more restrictions on U.S. poultry exports, after buyers like China and Korea limited purchases from Indiana last week due to an outbreak at a commercial turkey farm there.

The broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, located near the border with Tennessee, were infected with the same H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian flu as the turkeys in Indiana, Kentucky officials said.

They said it is Kentucky's first-ever outbreak of the highly lethal bird flu, which killed more than 50 million U.S. chickens and turkeys in 2015.

Officials expect final test results on Tuesday for another suspected outbreak among turkeys in Webster County, Kentucky.

Birds from infected flocks will be culled to prevent the disease from spreading and will not enter the food system, state officials said. Authorities are testing commercial and backyard poultry flocks nearby in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The disease was also detected in a backyard flock of birds in Fauquier County, Virginia, that have already been culled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The cases do not present an immediate public health concern, the agency said.

Wild birds are thought to be spreading the virus, after dozens tested positive along the U.S. East Coast.

The United States is the world's largest producer and second-largest exporter of poultry meat, according to the U.S. government. Kentucky said it is the seventh biggest chicken-meat producing state. Almost 18% of U.S. poultry production is exported, and the industry is a major user of feed grains.

The disease is hitting the market as poultry supplies are down due to strong demand and labor shortages at meat plants during to the COVID-19 pandemic. Government data showed U.S. frozen chicken supplies were down 14% from a year ago at the end of December while turkey inventories were down 23%.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Aurora Ellis and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.06% 166.975 End-of-day quote.-0.39%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 142.45 End-of-day quote.1.56%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.54% 13.6006 Delayed Quote.1.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pSome big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
RE
05:53pU.S. detects highly lethal bird flu at Kentucky chicken farm
RE
05:52pJordan to push ahead with IMF-backed reforms to spur growth -finance minister
RE
05:49pCryptocurrencies akin to Ponzi schemes, says RBI deputy
RE
05:47pChina approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid
RE
05:45pBrazil central bank chief says market fears over Lula easing - newspaper
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 90.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.38% to $1.1307 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.25% to $1.3528 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.08% to 115.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
3Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks -prosecutor
4Europe's banks fear payment system could be casualty of Russia-Ukraine ..
5Fed comments increase rate hike worries

HOT NEWS