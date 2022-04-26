U.S. ditches Trump-era policies for Arctic Alaska oil reserve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 25 (Reuters) - The Biden
administration on Monday overturned a controversial Trump-era
policy that would have opened new swathes of Arctic Alaska to
oil development.
The Bureau of Land Management, part of the Department of
Interior, resurrected Obama-era management policies in the
National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a 23-million-acre (9.3
million hectare) area on the western side of Alaska's North
Slope. Alaska's oil production has been declining for decades
and reached a 45-year low last year.
Those reinstated policies, contained in a plan presented in
2013, allow oil leasing in about half of the reserve while
boosting protections for areas considered important to the
Arctic ecosystem and to indigenous residents.
The plan announced by the administration of former President
Donald Trump in 2020, sought to allow oil development on more
than 80% of the reserve. It would have allowed leasing even at
Teshekpuk Lake, the North Slope's largest lake and an area
prized for wildlife that had been protected under rules dating
back to the Reagan administration.
Trump's plan was challenged by two lawsuits filed in the
federal court in Alaska. No lease sales were ever held under it.
The move to reinstate Obama-era management policies was part of
Interior's response to those lawsuits.
After peaking at more than 2 million barrels of daily crude
production in 1988, Alaska's oil output has been waning, hurt by
reduced investment and better opportunities in the shale fields
in other states. In 2021, the state produced just 437,000
barrels of oil a day, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
The National Petroleum Reserve, the largest tract of
undisturbed public land in the United States, has drawn interest
from oil companies that are expanding development farther west
on the North Slope. Development is clustered in the northeastern
corner of the reserve, the area closest to existing pipelines
and legacy oil fields on state land to the east.
ConocoPhillips is the most active company in the
reserve. Its interests there include the proposed
multibillion-dollar Willow project, which holds an estimated 600
million barrels of oil.
U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican and
supporter of expanded leasing, criticized the decision as
reducing energy security at a time when Russia had invaded
Ukraine, even though the Trump-era plan was not expected to
immediately boost production, if at all.
"Ukrainian grandmothers are bravely standing up to tanks,
but President Biden can't even bring himself to stand up to the
woke left and unleash American energy production," Sullivan said
on Twitter.
Environmentalists welcomed the Biden administration's
decision but called for more protections.
"The answer to energy security does not lie beneath the
thawing Arctic permafrost but in accelerating the shift to
clean, renewable sources of power generation," said Kristin
Miller of the Alaska Wilderness League.
(Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage, additional reporting
by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Bradley Perrett and
Tomasz Janowski)