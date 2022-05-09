U.S. dollar hits 20-year high as risk aversion dominates

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was higher on
Monday after reaching a twenty-year high as risk-off sentiment
stemming in part from concerns over the Federal Reserve's
ability to combat high inflation boosted the greenback's appeal.
The dollar has risen for five straight weeks as U.S.
Treasury yields have climbed on expectations the Fed will be
aggressive in attempting to tamp down inflation.
On Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the
U.S. central bank may not get as much aid from easing supply
chains as it is hoping for in helping to cool inflation. Atlanta
Fed President Raphael Bostic said the Fed can hold to
half-percentage-point interest rate hikes for the next two to
three policy meetings and then assess the response of inflation
and the economy.
"I was waiting for more pushback from the Fed to say they
are not on that preset course of half-point increases and it
just goes to show you right now, the dollar, it is benefiting
from that interest rate differential trade which seems like it
is only going to get wider over these next several months," said
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.
"Also there is a tremendous amount of worry on Wall Street
and you are seeing safe-haven flows continue to come towards the
dollar."
The dollar index rose 0.087% at 103.860 after
touching 104.19, its highest level since December 2002, with the
euro down 0.18% to $1.0532.
The Fed last week raised rates by 50 basis points as it
seeks to lower inflation without tilting the economy into a
recession, while a solid jobs report on Friday cemented
expectations for more rate hikes. Investors will get a look at
more inflation readings later this week in the form of the
consumer price and producer prices indexes.
Yields on most U.S. Treasury notes pared early gains to
trade lower on Monday as bargain-hunters stepped in after the
benchmark 10-year yield hit fresh 3-1/2-year highs as inflation
fears continued to roil markets.
On Wall Street, stocks were trading sharply lower, with the
S&P 500 index down more than 2% as growth stocks were
again pulled lower by climbing Treasury yields. Also
contributing to the defensive tone was the ongoing war in
Ukraine and concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in China.
Markets are completely pricing in a rate hike of at least 50
basis points by the Fed at its June meeting, according to CME
Group's FedWatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.22% versus the greenback at
130.30 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2307, down 0.24% on the day.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last fell 9.77% to
$32,539.67.
Ethereum last fell 11.52% to $2,393.36.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak
Editing by Paul Simao)