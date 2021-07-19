Log in
U.S. dollar, yen climb as Delta variant crushes risk sentiment

07/19/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global economic recovery.

The three currencies firmed as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a more than five-month low of 1.176%.

The greenback climbed to a more than three-month peak against a basket of major currencies, but has come off its highs as the yen and Swiss franc advanced with the decline in risk appetite.

The U.S. dollar though remained sharply higher against risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.

The yen climbed to its highest in 1-1/2 months versus the dollar.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, U.S. officials said on Friday.

"The wall of worry is being built," said Christopher Vecchio, senior analyst at DailyFX.com, the research unit of forex broker IG. "Lower equities, lower yields, strength in the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar all amount to a significant risk-off impulse in markets."

In afternoon trading, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, rose to its highest since April 5. It was last up 0.2% on the day at 92.855.

As a result of global uncertainty related to the coronavirus variant, U.S. rates markets have also reduced their expectations on Federal Reserve tightening in 2022 and 2023.

"Rates markets don't seem to think any Fed action is imminent, particularly as Delta variant concerns surge," said Vecchio,

Fed funds futures, which track short-term rate expectations, showed the chances of a quarter-point hike by the Fed in December 2022 dropped to 58% on Monday from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed raises rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday.

The dollar was also firmly higher against commodity currencies. It rose more than 1% against the Canadian dollar to C$1.2759. The Aussie dollar dropped 1% versus the greenback to US$0.7328, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.9% to US$0.6932.

The yen surged on Monday, rising to its highest since late May, which pushed the greenback lower and was last down 0.6% at 109.44 yen.

The Swiss franc gained as well, dragging the dollar down 0.2% to 0.9180 franc

The pound was down 0.7% at $1.3671 after UK Health Minister Sajid Javid announced over the weekend he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation. That forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak into quarantine, pushing sterling down to a three-month trough against the dollar earlier in the session. [GBP/]

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1797, after dropping to a three-month low of $1.1764, ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was testing key support of $30,000 and was last down 3.4% at $30,710.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by William Maclean, Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.69% 0.62097 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.88% 0.67256 Delayed Quote.0.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.84% 0.7324 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.39% 1.74334 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.14% 149.5 Delayed Quote.7.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -1.17% 0.71929 Delayed Quote.4.80%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 11958.77 Delayed Quote.2.18%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.53% 129.102 Delayed Quote.3.17%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.07% 11.815 Delayed Quote.3.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.75% 1.462523 Delayed Quote.4.43%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.34% 0.8387 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.13% 0.88362 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -1.38% 75.78 Delayed Quote.3.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -1.05% 0.63565 Delayed Quote.1.26%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.65% 0.6727 Delayed Quote.1.21%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.16% 0.848033 Delayed Quote.3.46%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.37% 109.467 Delayed Quote.6.67%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.03% 0.9181 Delayed Quote.3.90%
