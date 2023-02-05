Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. downing of spy balloon an 'overreaction' - China

02/05/2023 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: An "obvious overreaction".

That's what the Chinese defense ministry called the U.S. shooting down of an unmanned Chinese airship in the United States.

China reserves the right to use the necessary means to deal with similar situations, said Tan Kefei, a ministry spokesman, in a statement on Sunday (February 5). He did not elaborate.

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday (February 4), a week after it first entered U.S. airspace.

President Joe Biden told reporters he had issued an order on Wednesday (February 1) to take down the balloon.

An F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia took the shot, using a single AIM-9X supersonic, heat-seeking, air-to-air missile, a senior U.S. military official said.

The whole saga has put further strain Sino-U.S. relations.

China strongly condemned the military strike, saying the was used for meteorological and other scientific purposes, and had strayed into U.S. airspace "completely accidentally".

The suspected spy balloon prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China this week.

A blow to those who saw it as an overdue opportunity to stabilize an increasingly fractious relationship between the two countries.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:28pThousands of Danes protest cancelling of public holiday
RE
12:23pJapan govt has sounded out Amamiya about becoming BOJ governor -Nikkei
RE
12:23pNext boj chief will be tasked with putting central bank on path…
RE
12:20pFour dead, at least 39 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
RE
12:18pJapanese govt intends to present nominees for next boj governor…
RE
12:15pBoj deputy gov amamiya was approached about taking up role of ne…
RE
12:13pJapan govt has sounded out deputy governor amamiya abo…
RE
12:11pFormer foreign minister holds lead in Cyprus vote, runoff on Feb 12
RE
12:07pJapan govt has sounded out nominate deputy governor amamiya for…
RE
12:06pChina's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Scholz wants to push ahead with wind power expansion on a 'general staf..
2Ukraine ready to repel possible Russian offensive this month, defence m..
3Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
4Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine's Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wag..
5China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

HOT NEWS