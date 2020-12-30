Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. drillers add most oil and gas rigs in a quarter since second quarter 2017 - Baker Hughes

12/30/2020 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a sixth week in a row in the best quarter for boosting the rig count since the second quarter of 2017 as producers return to the wellpad with crude prices holding above $45 a barrel.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 3 to 351 in the week to Dec. 30, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Wednesday.

During December, the total rig count rose by 31, its fifth monthly increase in a row.

For the quarter, the count was up 90, the most in a quarter since the second quarter of 2017 when it rose by 116 rigs.

For the year the count was down 454. That compares with a decrease of 278 rigs in 2019 and an increase of 154 rigs in 2018.

The number of operating rigs has surged since August, when it hit a record low of 244, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940. Baker Hughes released its North American rig count report two days earlier than usual due to the New Year holiday on Friday. U.S. oil rigs rose to 267 this week, their highest since May, while gas rigs remain unchanged at 83, their highest since the end of April, according to Baker Hughes data.

U.S. crude traded around $48 a barrel this week and has averaged about $39 a barrel so far in 2020. [O/R] Even though the oil contract was down about 20% since the start of the year, it was still up about 160% over the past eight months on hopes global economies and energy demand will return as more governments relax coronavirus lockdowns. Analysts said those higher oil prices have encouraged several energy firms to drill more.

Looking forward, most energy firms have said they plan to cut spending in 2021 as they stay focused on improving earnings rather than just boosting output.

Year-to-date, the total number of oil and gas rigs active in the United States has averaged 433. Most rigs produce both oil and gas.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.70% 51.42 Delayed Quote.-22.88%
WTI 0.37% 48.23 Delayed Quote.-22.14%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Supply for the fortnight ended December 18, 2020
PU
02:05pEU agrees investment deal with China to rebalance ties
RE
02:03pFrench truckers brace for disruption as Britain restores hard border with Europe
RE
02:03pOil prices rise as U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
RE
02:03pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during April-September 2020
PU
02:01pBiden to take swift action to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition team
RE
02:01pTwo workers killed in collision at Suncor oil sands site, mine operations paused
RE
01:58pJ.C. Penney starts search for new CEO as Soltau to exit
RE
01:57pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Second Quarter (July-September) of 2020-21
PU
01:54pREDOT.COM : to Launch 1-Click Staking and Trading between Ethereum and Ethereum 2.0 in January
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
2Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
3Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
4Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ