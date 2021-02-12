U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for 12th week in a row -Baker Hughes

Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drillers this week added oil and
natural gas rigs for a 12th week in a row, the longest streak of
additions since June 2017, as crude prices hit their highest in
more than a year.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose five to 397 in the week to Feb. 12, its highest
since May, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in
Despite rising for six months in a row, that count is still
393 rigs, or 50%, below this time last year. The total count,
however, has soared since hitting a record low of 244 in August,
according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940.
After falling to record lows below zero in April 2020 due to
coronavirus demand destruction, U.S. crude futures
climbed over $59 a barrel this week, their highest since January
2020.
Looking forward, however, U.S. crude futures were only
trading around $58 a barrel for the balance of 2021
and $53 for calendar 2022, which could prompt some
producers to reduce activity in the future.
U.S. oil rigs rose seven to 306 this week, their biggest
weekly increase in almost a month, while gas rigs fell two to
90.
More than half the U.S. oil rigs are in the Permian basin in
West Texas and eastern New Mexico where total units rose five to
203 this week, the most since May. Since falling to a record low
of 117 in August, according to Baker Hughes data going back to
2011, the rig count in the shale formation has increased almost
every week with the rise in oil prices.
So far in 2021, drillers have added 28 rigs in the Permian.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)