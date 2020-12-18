U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for 4th week in a row -Baker Hughes

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and
natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row as producers keep
returning to the wellpad with crude prices trading over $45 a
barrel since late November.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose 8 to 346 in the week to Dec. 18, the highest since
May, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its
That was still 467 rigs, or 57%, below this time last year.
The number of operating rigs has surged since August, when
it hit a record low of 244, according to Baker Hughes data going
back to 1940.
U.S. oil rigs rose 5 to 263 this week, their highest since
May, while gas rigs rose 2 to 81, their highest since May,
according to Baker Hughes data.
U.S. crude traded around $49 a barrel this week,
their highest since February.
Even though the oil contract was down about 20% since the
start of the year, it was still up about 160% over the past
eight months on hopes global economies and energy demand will
return as more governments relax coronavirus lockdowns.
Simmons Energy, energy specialists at U.S. investment bank
Piper Sandler, forecast the U.S. rig count would fall from an
annual average of 943 in 2019 to 431 in 2020 and 369 in 2021
before rising to 567 in 2022.
That compares with Simmons previous forecast for an average
of 326 rigs in 2021 and 583 in 2022.
Looking forward, most energy firms have said they plan to
cut spending in 2020 and 2021 as they continue to focus on
improving earnings rather than just boosting output.
U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said the 45
independent exploration and production (E&P) companies it tracks
plan to slash spending by about 48% in 2020 versus 2019. That
follows a capex reduction of roughly 12% in 2019 and an increase
of around 23% in 2018.
Cowen also said that some E&Ps issued early estimates for
2021 that so far point to a 6% drop in spending next year versus
2020.
