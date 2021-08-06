Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week in six -Baker Hughes

08/06/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for the fifth time in six weeks although growth in the rig count over the past few months has slowed as drillers continue to focus on capital discipline despite firmer oil prices.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose three to 491 in the week to Aug. 6, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

The total rig count was up 244 rigs, or 99%, over this time last year. The count has more than doubled since falling to a record low of 244 during the week of Aug. 14, 2020, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940.

U.S. oil rigs rose two to 387 this week, while gas rigs held steady at 103. There was one miscellaneous rig added.

Enverus, a provider of energy data with its own closely watched rig count, said the number of active rigs increased by seven in the last week to 566 as of Aug. 4.

Enverus said the most active U.S. operators were currently Pioneer Natural Resources Co (23), EOG Resources Inc (18), ConocoPhillips (16) and Mewbourne Oil (16).

Pioneer, the largest producer in the top U.S. oilfield in the Permian Basin, this week forecast tepid shale growth in coming years.

Pioneer Chief Executive Scott Sheffield anticipates output in the Permian basin to grow roughly 5% - in line with his own company's planned production increases - over the coming years, while other basins will be flat or face declines, he said during a second-quarter conference call.

U.S. crude futures were trading around $68 a barrel on Friday, putting the contract down about over 7% this week due to worries that rising coronavirus cases will hurt oil demand.

Even though oil prices were over 40% higher so far this year, most energy firms remain focused on returning capital to investors. Some, however, are raising spending in 2021 after cutting drilling and completion expenditures over the past two years.

U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said the independent exploration and production (E&P) companies it tracks plan to increase spending about 1% in 2021 versus 2020. That follows capex reductions of roughly 48% in 2020 and 12% in 2019.

Many analysts, however, expect that extra spending will only replace natural declines in well production. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13pUK's Morrisons agrees to raised $9.3 billion offer from Fortress-led group
RE
01:12pU.S. workers able to stay more on the job in July despite Covid surge, survey shows
RE
01:10pDollar gains most in three weeks after strong jobs report
RE
01:09pU.S. labor market powers ahead with strong job gains, lower unemployment rate
RE
01:04pEXCLUSIVE : Banker behind report alleging HSBC racism resigns over lack of support
RE
01:03pSoybeans firm on exports, demand remains uncertain
RE
01:01pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week in six -Baker Hughes
RE
12:56pGold slides 2.5% as strong jobs data raises Fed taper worries
RE
12:56pIndian PM Modi pushes for higher exports in post-pandemic world
RE
12:49pJPMorgan gets Beijing's approval for first fully foreign-owned brokerage
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: BP, Cardinal Health, Moderna, Meggitt, Unilever...
3Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings
4U.S. labor market powers ahead with strong job gains, lower unemployment rate
5ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : CEO describes "horrible week for us" on U.S. DOJ probe

HOT NEWS