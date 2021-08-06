U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week in six -Baker Hughes

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and
natural gas rigs for the fifth time in six weeks although growth
in the rig count over the past few months has slowed as drillers
continue to focus on capital discipline despite firmer oil
prices.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose three to 491 in the week to Aug. 6, energy
services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely
The total rig count was up 244 rigs, or 99%, over this time
last year. The count has more than doubled since falling to a
record low of 244 during the week of Aug. 14, 2020, according to
Baker Hughes data going back to 1940.
U.S. oil rigs rose two to 387 this week, while gas rigs held
steady at 103. There was one miscellaneous rig added.
Enverus, a provider of energy data with its own closely
watched rig count, said the number of active rigs increased by
seven in the last week to 566 as of Aug. 4.
Enverus said the most active U.S. operators were currently
Pioneer Natural Resources Co (23), EOG Resources Inc
(18), ConocoPhillips (16) and Mewbourne Oil
(16).
Pioneer, the largest producer in the top U.S. oilfield in
the Permian Basin, this week forecast tepid shale growth in
coming years.
Pioneer Chief Executive Scott Sheffield anticipates output
in the Permian basin to grow roughly 5% - in line with his own
company's planned production increases - over the coming years,
while other basins will be flat or face declines, he said during
a second-quarter conference call.
U.S. crude futures were trading around $68 a barrel
on Friday, putting the contract down about over 7% this week due
to worries that rising coronavirus cases will hurt oil demand.
Even though oil prices were over 40% higher so far this
year, most energy firms remain focused on returning capital to
investors. Some, however, are raising spending in 2021 after
cutting drilling and completion expenditures over the past two
years.
U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said the independent
exploration and production (E&P) companies it tracks plan to
increase spending about 1% in 2021 versus 2020. That follows
capex reductions of roughly 48% in 2020 and 12% in 2019.
Many analysts, however, expect that extra spending will only
replace natural declines in well production.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)