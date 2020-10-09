U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in a row -Baker Hughes

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and
natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row for the first time
since June 2018 as producers start drilling again with prices
holding around $40 a barrel over the past few months.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose three to 269 in the week to Oct. 9, energy services
firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report
The total rig count fell to a record low of 244 rigs during
the week ended Aug. 14, according to Baker Hughes data going
back to 1940.
This week's rig count was 587 rigs, or 69%, below this time
last year.
U.S. oil rigs rose four to 193 this week, their highest
since early June, while gas rigs fell one to 73, according to
Baker Hughes data.
Even though U.S. oil prices are still down about 33% since
the start of the year due to coronavirus demand destruction,
U.S. crude futures have gained 117% over the past five
months to around $41 a barrel on Friday mostly on hopes global
economies and energy demand will snap back as governments lift
lockdowns.
"We’re now quite convinced that the horizontal rig count
trough is officially in the rear-view mirror, and we continue to
expect to see some additional (albeit modest) improvement into
year end 2020," analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co said
this week.
Simmons Energy, energy specialists at U.S. investment bank
Piper Sandler, forecast the U.S. rig count would fall from an
annual average of 943 in 2019 to 431 in 2020 and 326 in 2021
before rising to 583 in 2022.
That is the same as Simmons forecast since mid June and
implies drillers will add some rigs before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)