Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in a row -Baker Hughes

10/01/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row as more storm-hit offshore units resumed service in the Gulf of Mexico, and as crude prices this week hit three-year highs, prompting drillers to return to the wellpad.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose seven to 528 in the week to Oct. 1, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

The total rig count was up 262 rigs, or 98%, over this time last year. Drillers have added rigs for 14 straight months.

U.S. oil rigs rose seven to 428 this week, their highest since April 2020, while gas rigs were steady at 99.

In the Gulf of Mexico, three offshore rigs returned to service this week, bringing the total rigs off Louisiana to 10.

During the week ended Sept. 3, all 14 offshore oil rigs operating in the Gulf of Mexico, all of which were located off Louisiana, shut due to Hurricane Ida.

U.S. crude futures were trading above $75 a barrel on Friday, putting them near their highest since October 2018, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies like Russia, a group known as OPEC+, keep supplies tight amid recovering demand.

With oil prices up 56% so far this year, several U.S. energy firms have said they plan to raise spending, which however, remains small as most firms continue to focus on boosting cash flow, reducing debt and increasing shareholder returns.

Many analysts expect that extra spending will only replace natural declines in well production.

U.S. crude output increased 31,000 barrels per day in July to 11.307 million bpd, while gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose 0.5 billion cubic feet per day in July to a 16-month high of 104.5 bcfd, the Energy Department said this week. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pLawyer who sued Chevron sentenced to six months in contempt case
RE
01:20pMester says fed has to balance the goals for inflation and maximum employment
RE
01:18pMester says she thinks we'll see progress in the labor market and progress in inflation coming back down
RE
01:15pMester says if continuation of high inflation readings was matched with a continued increase in inflation expectations that would suggest that some of it is demand driven
RE
01:14pMester says she thinks inflation expectations are still well anchored
RE
01:14pMester says getting inflation expectations up is a good thing because they were too low before
RE
01:10pMester says many of the factors that held inflation down pre-pandemic are still in place
RE
01:10pMester says she sees inflation risks as tilted to the upside
RE
01:09pMester says if you see long run inflation expectations move up that is a sign monetary policy is too accommodative, but right now you don't see that
RE
01:09pU.S. consumer spending increases; inflation eroding households' buying power
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
3U.S. consumer spending increases; inflation eroding households' buying ..
4Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache
5Exclusive-Fed's Harker says economy close to achieving inflation goal f..

HOT NEWS