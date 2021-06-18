U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row -Baker Hughes

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil
and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row as crude prices
rose to their highest since 2018, prompting some drillers to
return to the wellpad.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose nine to 470 in the week to June 18, its highest
since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co
The total rig count was up 204 rigs, or 77%, over this time
last year. It was also up 93% since falling to a record low of
244 in August 2020, according to Baker Hughes data going back to
1940.
U.S. oil rigs rose eight to 373 this week, their highest
since April 2020, while gas rigs rose one to 97, their first
increase in six weeks, according to Baker Hughes.
U.S. crude futures were trading below $72 a barrel on
Friday, close to its highest since October 2018.
With prices mostly rising since October 2020, some energy
firms plan to raise spending after cutting drilling and
completion expenditures over the past two years, although most
are still focusing on capital discipline and investor returns,
rather than expanding supply.
"We are maintaining a view that many shale producers will
find current high prices too difficult to ignore and, as a
result, (the government's) reported increase in total U.S.
production ... could easily be followed by additional gradual
gains," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and
Associates in Galena, Illinois.
U.S. crude production last week rose to 11.2 million barrels
per day (bpd), its highest since May 2020, according to data
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on
Wednesday.
U.S. shale oil output usually responds rapidly to price
signals and the EIA this week forecast production from seven
major shale formations would rise 38,000 bpd in July to about
7.8 million bpd.
However, OPEC officials heard from industry experts that
U.S. oil output growth will likely remain limited in 2021
despite rising prices, OPEC sources told Reuters.
"The general sentiment regarding shale was it will come back
as prices go up but not super fast," said a source at one of the
companies that provided forecasts to OPEC.
In fact, many analysts do not expect that extra spending to
boost output at all. Instead, they think it will only replace
natural declines in well production.
