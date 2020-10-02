U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in a row -Baker Hughes

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and
natural gas rigs for a third week in a row for the first time
since October 2018 after price increases in recent months
prompted some producers to start drilling again.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose five to 266 in the week to Oct. 2, energy services
firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report
on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>
The total rig count fell to a record low of 244 rigs during
the week ended Aug. 14, according to Baker Hughes data going
back to 1940.
U.S. oil rigs rose six to 189 this week, their lowest since
the week to June 19, while gas rigs fell by one to 74, according
to Baker Hughes data.
Even though U.S. oil prices are still down about 39% since
the start of the year due to coronavirus demand destruction,
U.S. crude futures have gained 100% over the past six
months to around $37 a barrel on Friday mostly on hopes global
economies and energy demand will snap back as governments lift
lockdowns.
Analysts said those higher oil prices have encouraged some
energy firms to start drilling again.
"We’re increasingly optimistic that a bottom has now been
set and still expect to see further (albeit measured) activity
momentum into year end 2020," analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt
& Co said this week.
Most firms still plan to keep cutting costs.
U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said the independent
exploration and production (E&P) companies it tracks plan to
slash spending by about 47% in 2020 versus 2019. That follows a
capex reduction of roughly 8% in 2019 and an increase of around
23% in 2018.
Cowen also said that some E&Ps issued early estimates for
2021 that so far point to a 6% drop in spending next year versus
2020.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)