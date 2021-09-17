U.S. drillers add rigs for second week, Gulf unchanged -Baker Hughes

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil
and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row although the
number of offshore units in the Gulf of Mexico remained
unchanged after Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast over two
weeks ago.
Fourteen offshore Gulf of Mexico rig shut two weeks ago due
to Ida remained shut, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co
said in its closely followed report on Friday. Last
week, four of those offshore rigs returned to service.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose nine to 512 in the week to Sept. 17, its highest
since April 2020, Baker Hughes said. <RIG-USA-BHI>
<RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>
That puts the total rig count up 257 rigs, or 101%, over
this time last year.
U.S. oil rigs rose 10 to 411 this week, their highest since
April 2020, while gas rigs fell one to 100.
U.S. crude futures were trading under $72 a barrel on
Friday, heading for the fourth straight weekly gain thanks to
the slow recovery in output after two hurricanes in the U.S.
Gulf of Mexico.
Overall, the oil and gas rig count has increased for 13
months in a row through August as rising oil prices have
prompted drillers to return to the wellpad.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Brijesh Patel in
Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)