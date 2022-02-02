Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. drug firm ex-CEO convicted of steering opioids to 'dirty doctors'

02/02/2022 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 2 (Reuters) - A federal jury on Wednesday convicted former Rochester Drug Co-operative CEO Laurence Doud of trafficking opioids to "bad pharmacies" and "dirty doctors."

Following two days of deliberations, the jury convicted Doud, 78, of conspiring to distribute illegal narcotics and conspiring to defraud the United States.

Doud could face life in prison on the charge of conspiring to distribute controlled substances.

The case, brought by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, marks the first time prosecutors have criminally charged a drug distributor and company executives with drug trafficking opioids.

Prosecutors said that Doud, driven by "greed," directed employees to ignore red flags when selling Oxycontin and fentanyl to pharmacies and doctors that ultimately distributed those drugs for illegal use.

While his company's drugs were making people sick, "what made Larry Doud ill was losing money," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Roos said during closing arguments on Monday. Doud's directives led RDC to sell dangerous opioids to "dirty doctors" who were nothing but "drug dealers in lab coats," Roos said.

Doud's defense attorney Robert Gottlieb argued that Doud was being made a "scapegoat" for the opioid addiction epidemic. Doud will appeal the verdict, Gottlieb said.

"Today’s verdict is a monumental travesty of justice," Gottlieb said. "Mr. Doud’s fight is just beginning, and he will prevail on appeal."

Doud's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Earlier in the trial, witnesses testified that Doud and RDC's actions led to the illegal sale of Oxycontin and fentanyl. They included RDC employees, a pharmacist convicted of dealing illegal opioids and an opioid addict who said she obtained illegal drugs from a Staten Island pharmacy supplied by RDC.

More than 500,000 people have died from opioid overdoses in the past two decades, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Doud's company RDC, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020, agreed in 2019 to pay $20 million to settle criminal and civil charges related to its opioid sales. One of the witnesses who testified against Doud, former RDC chief compliance officer William Pietruszewski, pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to distribute narcotics. (Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Additional reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Noeleen Walder and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32pEuro Gains 0.29% to $1.1306 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pSterling Gains 0.38% to $1.3574 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDollar Lost 0.20% to 114.47 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pHealth Care Up On Earnings, Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:28pOne year since Myanmar coup, U.N. Security Council backs 'will of the people'
RE
05:28pWhite House mobilizes 'war room' to boost Fed nominees as attacks pile up
RE
05:20pEx-Trump Justice Dept official appears before U.S. House Jan. 6 committee
RE
05:15pIndustrials Up On Growth View Confidence -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:14pStocks end higher on strong amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economic reports
RE
05:12pEquities-focused hedge funds end January down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How to invest for inflationary times
2Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
4Stocks end higher on strong amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economic rep..
5Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..

HOT NEWS