U.S. drug firm ex-CEO convicted of steering opioids to 'dirty doctors'

Feb 2 (Reuters) - A federal jury on Wednesday convicted
former Rochester Drug Co-operative CEO Laurence Doud of
trafficking opioids to "bad pharmacies" and "dirty doctors."
Following two days of deliberations, the jury convicted
Doud, 78, of conspiring to distribute illegal narcotics and
conspiring to defraud the United States.
Doud could face life in prison on the charge of conspiring
to distribute controlled substances.
The case, brought by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office,
marks the first time prosecutors have criminally charged a drug
distributor and company executives with drug trafficking
opioids.
Prosecutors said that Doud, driven by "greed," directed
employees to ignore red flags when selling Oxycontin and
fentanyl to pharmacies and doctors that ultimately distributed
those drugs for illegal use.
While his company's drugs were making people sick, "what
made Larry Doud ill was losing money," Assistant U.S. Attorney
Nicholas Roos said during closing arguments on Monday. Doud's
directives led RDC to sell dangerous opioids to "dirty doctors"
who were nothing but "drug dealers in lab coats," Roos said.
Doud's defense attorney Robert Gottlieb argued that Doud was
being made a "scapegoat" for the opioid addiction epidemic. Doud
will appeal the verdict, Gottlieb said.
"Today’s verdict is a monumental travesty of justice,"
Gottlieb said. "Mr. Doud’s fight is just beginning, and he will
prevail on appeal."
Doud's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Wednesday.
Earlier in the trial, witnesses testified that Doud and
RDC's actions led to the illegal sale of Oxycontin and fentanyl.
They included RDC employees, a pharmacist convicted of dealing
illegal opioids and an opioid addict who said she obtained
illegal drugs from a Staten Island pharmacy supplied by RDC.
More than 500,000 people have died from opioid overdoses in
the past two decades, according to data from the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control.
Doud's company RDC, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020,
agreed in 2019 to pay $20 million to settle criminal and civil
charges related to its opioid sales. One of the witnesses who
testified against Doud, former RDC chief compliance officer
William Pietruszewski, pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to
distribute narcotics.
