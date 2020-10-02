U.S. drugmaker Merck's research chief Roger Perlmutter to retire

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said
on Friday its research chief Roger Perlmutter would retire at
the end of the year and be succeeded by Dean Li, who heads the
company's translational medicine division.
Perlmutter took charge of Merck Research Laboratories as
president in 2013 after a decade-long stint at Amgen and under
him the company's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda has become
the dominant treatment for certain types of lung cancer.
Perlmutter has also played a major role in Merck's several
big successes, including regulatory approvals for hundreds of
medicines and vaccines globally.
