U.S. election outcome will not impact bullish energy outlook - Goldman

10/12/2020 | 01:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said the outcome of U.S. elections would not impact its bullish oil and natural gas outlook and that an overwhelming Democratic victory could be a positive catalyst for these sectors.

Goldman reiterated its bullish 2021 view for both natural gas and oil, saying drivers for higher prices supersede the potential outcomes of the U.S. election.

"The recent gyration in oil prices, rallying on days of higher expected stimulus and weakening dollar, suggest that a Biden election and blue sweep could in fact prove a bullish catalyst for oil," the bank said, adding that natural gas prices could rally too.

Opinion polls show presidential candidate Joe Biden with a substantial lead over President Donald Trump nationally, although with a narrower advantage in some of the states that may decide the Nov. 3 election.

Headwinds to U.S. oil and gas production would rise further under a Biden administration, with the potential for regulations raising the cost of shale production and reducing recoverable shale resources, Goldman added.

Biden's climate priorities also point to a faster deployment of renewable sources of energy than currently expected, Goldman said, adding such an agenda would require new infrastructure, which alongside a likely large initial fiscal stimulus, would lead to higher oil demand in coming years.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -1.56% 69.4 Delayed Quote.-45.42%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.21% 207.54 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
